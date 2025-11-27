IIMC emerges strong despite a challenging economic landscape

The more things change, the more they remain the same. This adage by the 19th-century French critic, author, and journalist Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr seems apt in the case of Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIMC) when comparing its progress this year in the BT-MDRA Best B-Schools Survey to the previous year. With U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on several countries, including India, and the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) leading to job cuts, business schools were expected to feel the impact on placements, admissions, and recruitment trends. IIMC has been able to hold its ground.