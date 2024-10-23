India bets big on 12 new industrial smart cities: Will this bold move revive private sector capex by 2025?
The Indian government's recent approval of 12 industrial smart cities indicates that there is steady investor interest amid expectations of a revival in private sector capex by 2025. Will this latest effort tip the scales in India's favour?
The proposed industrial parks can act as catalysts of growth in the regions where they will be located
Manufacturing. the term has become a buzzword for policymakers in India over the past few years as they try to increase its share in the country’s GDP by revving up private sector investments and attracting investors to set up industries. The objective has been two pronged: to transform India into a global manufacturing hub, rivalling, if not surpassing, China; and creating employment for the country’s teeming workforce. But the goal has been elusive till now.