India-China relations thaw: Will trade and investments bloom?
With diplomatic relations between India and China showing signs of a thaw, will trade and investments look up? Officials have indicated that India will not ease FDI norms for Chinese firms just now, but will 2025 change this status quo?
Signs of Spring - India-China Thaw
That “may you live in interesting times” is an English translation of a Chinese curse is apocryphal. However, what is true is that we are living in interesting times. Two wars are in the headlines daily, and scores of armed conflicts across the globe. In the US, Donald Trump will take office as the 47th President on January 20, 2025, and could spark trade turmoil with China and India.