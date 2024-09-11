India eyes 2047 milestone on path to net-zero by 2070, with focus on renewable energy, nuclear power, and green hydrogen

scorecardresearch
The year 2047 is a key milestone in India's target to reach net-zero emissions by 2070. The country needs to mobilise the financial resources to improve renewable energy generation and foray into nuclear power and green hydrogen
Richa Sharma
Print Edition: Sep 15, 2024
The year 2047 is a key milestone in India's target to reach net-zero emissions by 2070.
Try imagining this. The year is 2047. Some of the top conglomerates and public sector firms are carbon neutral. India has a green power grid fed by renewable energy, unlike now when coal dominates. A majority of two- and four-wheelers running on Indian roads are electric powered. And Indians can breathe clean air throughout the year.

