India eyes 2047 milestone on path to net-zero by 2070, with focus on renewable energy, nuclear power, and green hydrogen
The year 2047 is a key milestone in India's target to reach net-zero emissions by 2070. The country needs to mobilise the financial resources to improve renewable energy generation and foray into nuclear power and green hydrogen
Try imagining this. The year is 2047. Some of the top conglomerates and public sector firms are carbon neutral. India has a green power grid fed by renewable energy, unlike now when coal dominates. A majority of two- and four-wheelers running on Indian roads are electric powered. And Indians can breathe clean air throughout the year.