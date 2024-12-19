'India is the only market globally with substantial growth': RHI Magnesita CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita is a €3.6-billion refractory products company that serves a range of industries such as steel, cement and non-ferrous metals and has a workforce of more than 20,000 people across 67 sites. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are a big component of the company’s growth. In the recent past, it has acquired Dalmia Bharat Refractories and Hi-Tech Chemicals in India. CEO Stefan Borgas, 60, says India makes him feel energised. In an interview with Business Today’s Krishna Gopalan, Borgas talks about the opportunities in India, the industry, and the challenges, among other things. Edited excerpts: