Indian banks take initial steps to address climate financial risks—now they must accelerate
Indian banks are beginning to take baby steps towards addressing climate-related financial risks in their books. But they must put their foot on the pedal and enhance preparedness
How prepared are Indian banks to tackle climate-related risks? Well, the journey has just begun with the generation of data of risks posed by climate change, and offerings like green bonds and green fixed deposits. Still, the bottom line is that banks need to hasten their actions to mitigate climate-related risks to their operations.