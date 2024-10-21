Indian EV market heats up: M&M, Maruti, and Hyundai gear up to challenge Tata and MG in 2024 showdown
The growing Indian EV market is poised for fierce competition as M&M, Maruti Suzuki, and Hyundai prepare to launch a clutch of new EVs next year, challenging leaders Tata Motors and JSW MG Motor India. It's game on
(from left) Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, JSW MG Motor India; R.C. Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India; Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility; Rajesh Jejurikar, ED & CEO, Auto & Farm Sector, M&M Ltd
Come January 2025 an impressive line-up of cars will murmur off the starting line into Delhi’s infamous winter smog. No high-decibel revving… They are electric vehicles to be launched by at least eight carmakers with plans to dominate the future. EVs accounted for just 2% of new cars sold in 2024. The market is big, and so is the competition.