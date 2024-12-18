Indian pharma sector’s rollercoaster year: Growth, challenges, and a positive outlook ahead
The past year has been eventful for the Indian pharma sector, with some companies witnessing growth, and some challenges. The outlook for the sector, however, remains positive
India’s pharmaceutical business was a cocktail of ingredients that ranged from success in foreign markets to leadership in a field, from filling supply-chain gaps to making APIs for new drugs. Some companies saw their market capitalisation grow, while some slipped in the BT500 rankings despite doing the right things. Others faced challenges in innovation, regulatory hurdles (read: the US Food & Drug Administration), and market positioning.