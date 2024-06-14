India’s digital boom faces a power problem: Why green solutions for energy-hungry data centres are crucial
Data centres are a very vital part of the digital transformation that is underway, but there's a problem: they consume too much energy. as demand for such centres increases in India, it has no option but to embrace green solutions
Row after row of racks stacked with computer hardware like servers and data storage devices packed into a large, air-conditioned hall. These data centres are the organs that run the networks that power everything from sending a WhatsApp message to initiating online payments to streaming sports matches. They store, process, and manage large amounts of data.