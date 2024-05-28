India's Digital Competition Bill is pitting consumer protection against market reforms; here's how
Where does one draw the line between protecting consumer interests and maintaining market freedom? Industry and experts are debating this even as the Digital Competition Bill seeks to rein in Big Tech firms in India, the world's second-largest internet market
It is a fine line to tread. How does one protect consumer interests while maintaining the freedom of the markets? Industry, sectoral experts, and policymakers have been debating this vexing question for long but have found no easy answers yet. In the meantime, India is working on introducing a digital competition law that would have significant ramifications for a host of Big Tech firms—both domestic and foreign—including the likes of Google, Meta, Apple, Amazon, Uber, MakeMyTrip, and Zomato, to name a few.