India’s economy set to soar to $30-35 trillion by 2047, promising big gains for equity investors

What will be the state of the stock markets in 2047? Reading the tea leaves makes one thing clear: the next 23 years are going to be an exciting ride for India. Over the past three decades, the equity markets in India have undergone a remarkable transformation—evolving from desktops to smartphones and from ring-based to algorithm trading—defying all expectations. Going ahead, there are expectations that the economy could reach $30-35 trillion by 2047. This growth could potentially be beneficial for equity investors as more and more of them are flocking to the markets.