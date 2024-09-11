India’s economy set to soar to $30-35 trillion by 2047, promising big gains for equity investors
The Indian economy is expected to touch $30-35 trillion in 2047 from $3.93 trillion in 2024. That is expected to have a ripple effect on the stock markets and equity investors are set to benefit
The Indian economy is expected to touch $30-35 trillion in 2047 from $3.93 trillion in 2024. That is expected to have a ripple effect on the stock markets and equity investors are set to benefit
What will be the state of the stock markets in 2047? Reading the tea leaves makes one thing clear: the next 23 years are going to be an exciting ride for India. Over the past three decades, the equity markets in India have undergone a remarkable transformation—evolving from desktops to smartphones and from ring-based to algorithm trading—defying all expectations. Going ahead, there are expectations that the economy could reach $30-35 trillion by 2047. This growth could potentially be beneficial for equity investors as more and more of them are flocking to the markets.