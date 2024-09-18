India’s furniture market is ready to rule: While big global giants are moving in, Indian brands are not too far behind
India's furniture market is poised for a global take-off. Already, a host of global brands have made the country their home, but Indian companies are not too far behind
In India, a land where tradition and modernity collide with every sunrise, a quiet revolution is reshaping the furniture industry. For decades, the Indian furniture market has been synonymous with local craftsmanship and heritage brands, steeped in history. But, this landscape is gradually transforming to become a vibrant playground for global luxury brands.