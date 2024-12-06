India’s investor crunch: Just one advisor for every 200,000 amid a retail stock market boom; is it sustainable?

scorecardresearch
India has just one investment advisor for nearly every 200,000 investors. At a time when retail participation in the stock markets is booming, this assumes significance
Teena Jain Kaushal
Teena Jain Kaushal
Print Edition: Dec 08, 2024
Delhi-based Richa, 40, successfully cleared her registered investment advisor (RIA) certification exam in 2021. It was a moment of triumph for her after narrowly missing out by just one mark the earlier. However, the joy was short-lived. Three years later, she found herself at the starting line, needing to undergo the certification process all over again.

