India’s MSMEs Are Turning Green From The Ground Up

Increasingly, investors and foreign businesses are using non-financial yardsticks like ESG to assess the impact their partners have on the environment and society, making it crucial for MSMEs to embrace and adopt acceptable standards.

Riddhima Bhatnagar
Print Edition: 22 Jun, 2025
Mumbai-based Leap India, which builds and operates warehouses for storing farm produce, offers its customers reusable packaging products such as pallets, crates and containers, reducing their reliance on single-use materials like plastics and paper.