India’s MSMEs Are Turning Green From The Ground Up
Increasingly, investors and foreign businesses are using non-financial yardsticks like ESG to assess the impact their partners have on the environment and society, making it crucial for MSMEs to embrace and adopt acceptable standards.
Mumbai-based Leap India, which builds and operates warehouses for storing farm produce, offers its customers reusable packaging products such as pallets, crates and containers, reducing their reliance on single-use materials like plastics and paper.