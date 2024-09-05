India’s population power: Can we turn our demographic dividend into a Viksit Bharat by 2047?
As the world's most populous country, India needs to harness its demographic dividend into a productive workforce with adequate income and social security. This will be crucial in its quest to become Viksit Bharat by 2047. Will we rise up to the challenge?
An impressive 1.44 billion. That’s the population of India and it is expected to reach its peak in the early 2060s at around 1.7 billion before it starts to decline, according to the ‘UN World Population Prospects Report 2024’. If strength lies in numbers, then India as the world’s most populous country surely has the strength. It is the world’s largest democracy, the fastest-growing major economy and has a thriving domestic market because of the sheer size of its population.