India’s population power: Can we turn our demographic dividend into a Viksit Bharat by 2047?

An impressive 1.44 billion. That’s the population of India and it is expected to reach its peak in the early 2060s at around 1.7 billion before it starts to decline, according to the ‘UN World Population Prospects Report 2024’. If strength lies in numbers, then India as the world’s most populous country surely has the strength. It is the world’s largest democracy, the fastest-growing major economy and has a thriving domestic market because of the sheer size of its population.