India’s real estate market is rebounding with highest decadal sales in 2024 after decade-long slowdown
After a decade-long slowdown, India's real estate market reached its highest decadal sales level in the first half of 2024
If the decade before the Covid-19 pandemic for the real estate sector was defined by stagnant growth, poor execution of projects, and occasional disruptions due to fraudulent practices by developers, the years that have followed since have been marked by massive growth and robust sales. If earlier the trend indicated subdued enthusiasm from potential homebuyers, new avenues of growth have opened up in recent years.