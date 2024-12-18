scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

India’s real estate market is rebounding with highest decadal sales in 2024 after decade-long slowdown

Arnab Dutta
Arnab Dutta
Print Edition: Dec 22, 2024
If the decade before the Covid-19 pandemic for the real estate sector was defined by stagnant growth, poor execution of projects, and occasional disruptions due to fraudulent practices by developers, the years that have followed since have been marked by massive growth and robust sales. If earlier the trend indicated subdued enthusiasm from potential homebuyers, new avenues of growth have opened up in recent years.

