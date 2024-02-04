India's semiconductor manufacturing: Has a strong foundation been laid?
Two years after India brought in a scheme to promote semiconductor manufacturing, it is yet to approve a chip fab application. But a strong foundation has been laid
Two years after India brought in a scheme to promote semiconductor manufacturing, it is yet to approve a chip fab application. But a strong foundation has been laid
A month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US in June 2023—when semiconductor major Micron announced plans to invest in India—he inaugurated the second edition of the annual Semicon India summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.