India’s space economy set for takeoff: with a ₹35,200 crore boost by 2033, what’s the flight path to 2047?
India is set to play a significant role in space exploration, because of a growing private sector and national projects. The country's space economy is projected to reach Rs 35,200 crore by 2033. What will the flight path look like by 2047?
“Because it’s there!” English climber George Mallory reportedly said in 1924 when asked why he was trying to climb Mt Everest for the third time. By then, the farthest corners of the Earth had been explored, and only Everest was left. Mallory and fellow climber Andrew Irvine lost their lives in that bid.