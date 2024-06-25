India's tech revolution: As Modi begins third term, new data laws and AI leadership can take centre stage
As Narendra Modi begins his third term as Prime Minister, India's tech landscape is on the cusp of transformation. From tightening data protection laws and boosting AI leadership, what's on the tech agenda?
As Narendra Modi begins his third term as Prime Minister, India's tech landscape is on the cusp of transformation. From tightening data protection laws and boosting AI leadership, what's on the tech agenda?
It’s a tech-driven world and India is on the fast lane to lead in tech knowledge and skills. Under the new government, much of the focus will be on continuing and expanding the policies initiated in the previous terms. Growth will likely depend on strategic reforms and initiatives in data protection, tech manufacturing, AI, green tech, digital literacy, semiconductors, and space tech.