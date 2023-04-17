Infosys: Behind the iconic tech giant's drive to retain talent and push for growth

In a cut-throat world where top tech talent is a rare gem, Infosys has found a two-pronged approach to retain its employees: holistic rewards and deep engagement. By offering direct compensation, long-term payouts and career-nurturing programmes, the IT bellwether ensures its employees are well-compensated and constantly upskilling for the jobs of the future.

“Our employee-first culture drives us to consistently improve employee experience and sustain superior performance—which ultimately serves as our competitive advantage in an industry where services are easily replicated,” says Shaji Mathew, Group Head of Human Resource Development at Infosys, which had revenues of Rs 38,318 crore in Q3FY23. Mathew took over from Krish Shankar who retired in March after being in the role since 2015.

At the heart of Infosys lies a philosophy that elevates its employees beyond being mere team members. For this global tech giant, it’s not just about business operations, but about creating an unparalleled work environment that fosters connection, collaboration, celebration, care, and culture—the five essential elements that make up its Employee Engagement Framework, aptly called the 5Cs. These and other measures have helped Infosys emerge as one of the top companies in the BT-Taggd Best Companies to Work For in India ranking this year.

Investing in people’s futures is a top priority. Through “Bridge Programs” and diverse reskilling initiatives, employees are encouraged to explore new career paths within the company. By identifying emerging trends and investing in training and skilling, Infosys constantly prepares its employees for the jobs of tomorrow, says Mathew. It partners with institutions like Trinity College and the Rhode Island School of Design to create new programmes that prepare its employees for the digital work of the future. Lex, a digital learning platform it has developed in-house, provides an extensive library of over 15,000 courses specifically curated for consumption on mobile devices. Currently, more than 330,000 employees are utilising Lex for their daily learning activities, spending an average of 35 minutes per day, Mathew adds. The platform has been repurposed and made available to over half a million college students in India via the InfyTQ app.

Infosys also offers industry-recognised personalised leadership development programmes, which include executive coaching, mentoring, and partnerships with Ivy League institutions.

It’s all about putting employees first. The company prioritises the well-being of its employees by implementing a responsive workplace model. In this regard, the 41-year-old company has conceptualised the Health Assessment & Lifestyle Enrichment plan, a focussed programme to ensure the wellness of employees and their families.

Infosys has also established a range of listening posts to keep its workforce engaged. From Employee Pulse to Manager Connect, Skip-levels and Leadership Connects, the company has a finger on the pulse of its multi-generational workforce. By conducting employee satisfaction and culture surveys, it is able to respond to emerging employee needs with agility. With the rise of hybrid workplaces, Infosys has also evolved new-age engagement practices, which include connecting with employees one-on-one, in teams with managers, or with leaders as needed.

T Shaji Mathew, Group Head of Human Resource Development, Infosys

“Employees are always looking to work where their careers are nurtured for the long term, especially in terms of their learning and upskilling. They appreciate employers who engage with them, connect with them and fairly reward them. The aspects of meaningful engagement and connects have taken on more relevance today, with employees embracing hybrid and remote work,” says Mathew.

By offering flexible working options and sabbaticals, Infosys helps employees balance personal and professional commitments. It boasts of one of the most impressive gender ratios in the industry, with women making up nearly 40 per cent of the workforce, a result of its women-centric initiatives. It has developed a comprehensive approach to supporting women throughout their careers, starting with its Campus Connect programme for engineering graduates. With a focus on providing support for mothers, it offers high-quality developmental interventions to help women develop leadership skills in technology and management. Additionally, gender sensitisation workshops for leaders are held to make them allies and sponsors of women. It has also developed a comprehensive programme to support women returning to work after taking a parental break. The “Restart with Infosys” initiative has already hired more than 300 women, providing them with skilling, mentoring, and live project experiences to help them prepare for a successful comeback.

It has also launched an internship programme for those with disabilities and is committed to the principles of the UN LGBTI Charter for Business.

By embracing diversity and promoting flexibility, Infosys has been able to retain talent, providing them with an empowering and supportive workplace that fuels innovation.

@binu_t_paul