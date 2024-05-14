scorecardresearch
Feedback

Inside Google's multifaceted approach that maximises employee performance and growth; here's what's going on

By offering employees multiple ways by which they can work and grow, Google has ensured that it gets the best from them
Nidhi Singal
Nidhi Singal
Print Edition: May 26, 2024
Shraddhanjali Rao, Head of HR, Google India
Shraddhanjali Rao, Head of HR, Google India

What do the employees of a company that provides answers to practically everything search for? Like other professionals, they too are looking for a workplace culture that values respect and has avenues for personal growth. What is the answer of the company (it’s Google in case you haven’t guessed it already) for them? For Google India, it is flexibility in their approach towards how (and where) employees work. And there’s a simple reason why Google is doing it.

