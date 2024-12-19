IPOs roar back in 2024: Newly-listed firms storm the BT500 with record ₹1.3 lakh crore haul
IPOs have come back with a bang in 2024, with a record Rs 1.3 lakh crore raised till October. As a result, many newly-listed firms have made it to the BT500 list
After a relatively muted 2023, the primary market has seen a turnaround in 2024, hitting new records in terms of fundraising. Data available till November 30 shows that Rs 1.34 lakh crore has been raised in 2024 through initial public offerings (IPOs), beating the previous record of Rs 1.18 lakh crore raised in the whole of 2021.