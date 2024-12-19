scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Deep Dive
IPOs roar back in 2024: Newly-listed firms storm the BT500 with record ₹1.3 lakh crore haul

Feedback

IPOs roar back in 2024: Newly-listed firms storm the BT500 with record ₹1.3 lakh crore haul

IPOs have come back with a bang in 2024, with a record Rs 1.3 lakh crore raised till October. As a result, many newly-listed firms have made it to the BT500 list
Riddhima Bhatnagar
Riddhima Bhatnagar
Print Edition: Dec 22, 2024

After a relatively muted 2023, the primary market has seen a turnaround in 2024, hitting new records in terms of fundraising. Data available till November 30 shows that Rs 1.34 lakh crore has been raised in 2024 through initial public offerings (IPOs), beating the previous record of Rs 1.18 lakh crore raised in the whole of 2021.

×