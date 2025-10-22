Is it time for a reset of India's flagship Skill India Mission?

With a median age of 28, India’s population can power economic growth. But for decades, imparting skills and vocational training has been a challenge for policymakers and industry, putting the considerable demographic advantages that the country enjoys at risk. In fact, industry has for long complained that most of India’s graduates are unemployable with little or no on-the-job skills and training. As per Mercer-Mettl’s India’s Graduate Skill Index 2025, just 42.6% of Indian graduates were employable in 2024, down from 44.3% in 2023. It attributed this to a drop in non-technical skills.