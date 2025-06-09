JSW Energy is working on emission cuts, water management, and biodiversity goals

JSW Energy is transitioning from a thermal-focused model to a portfolio with a greater focus on renewable energy, aiming to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, two decades ahead of India’s national target.

“We are strongly committed to climate change mitigation, and that has been the guiding vision behind maximising our generation capacity from renewable energy installations,” says Prabodha Acharya, Chief Sustainability Officer, of JSW Group. The company has won the Business Today Sustainability Leadership Award in the manufacturing category for power generation. It also won the transition leader of the year award.

The firm’s recent expansion in wind, solar, and hydro projects — along with operational efficiencies in existing thermal assets — is beginning to reflect in its emissions profile. “These efforts have contributed to a 9% reduction in emissions,” says Acharya.

JSW Energy’s thermal power plants have undergone upgrades to improve environmental performance. The result is improved plant efficiency and cleaner air. Water conservation is another priority. Ash, one of the main waste outputs, is being managed through several interventions. “We’ve adopted low-NOx burners to improve combustion efficiency, which helps reduce ash generation.

Prabodha Acharya, Chief Sustainability Officer, JSW Group

Additionally, recycling bottom and legacy ash under a zero-waste approach has helped optimise operations and reduce waste intensity.” Acharya states that over 4,500 MW of renewable capacity is expected to be added in FY26, bringing the total renewable capacity to around 10 GW.

“JSW Energy is committed to supporting India’s vision of energy security and energy transition through a mix of technologies in energy generation, rapidly transitioning to an increased share of renewable energy in the overall capacity mix,” says Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO, JSW Energy.

Digital tools are being used to track emissions in real-time. The broader goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 48% from 2020 levels by 2030. The company is also working to balance the twin goals of rising power demand and sustainability. Additionally, initiatives such as firing BF waste gases, displacing coal, using renewable energy for auxiliary power, and reducing auxiliary power consumption through energy-saving measures have led to overall reductions in Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

In FY24, the company added 331 MW of renewable energy capacity. “Currently, the renewable to thermal Installed Capacity ratio is 52:48. We will aggressively focus on increasing renewable energy capacity over the next five years. Thermal capacity will be added only selectively. Our target is to reach 30 GW total capacity by 2030, with a strong focus on renewable energy,” says Acharya.

The company has also begun assessing climate risks across its projects. Nearly all thermal and renewable installations indicate low short-term risks. The company identified some medium to high physical risks in hydro-power projects, which are monitored with response plans. Some risks are already being addressed. Short-term risks in hydro-power plants relate mainly to landslides and glacial lake outburst flooding (GLOF), as well as ash deposition in one thermal plant. “We have identified landslide-prone areas, installed warning signage, and are developing a landslide warning system in collaboration with research institutes. GLOF monitoring is conducted periodically using terrain, temperature, and seismic data,” he says. Biodiversity has also entered the sustainability agenda. JSW Energy aims for no net loss of biodiversity at all operating sites by 2030, especially thermal plants. Biodiversity risk assessments have been completed at all operational plants, and a biodiversity management plan is underway at the Ratnagiri plant. As India works to meet growing energy needs without compromising climate goals, companies like JSW Energy play an important role.

As a sustainability leader in India’s power sector, JSW Energy is prioritising renewable energy projects, targeting 30 GW capacity by 2030, mainly through renewables. Increasing renewable capacity will reduce greenhouse gas and air emissions, support water security, and have minimal impact on biodiversity. “We will continue all sustainability initiatives in existing thermal plants to minimise emissions and maximise water and biodiversity management,” Prabodha says.

JSW Energy reported a consolidated net profit of `1,951 crore for FY25, a 13% increase from `1,723 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 5.8% year-on-year to `12,639 crore, up from `11,941 crore in the previous fiscal year.

@neetu_csharma