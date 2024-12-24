Karur Vysya Bank bets big on low-cost deposits to capture the retail and MSME goldmine
With a strategic push towards low-cost deposits, this small bank is betting on the lucrative retail and MSME segments
B. Ramesh Babu, MD & CEO, The Karur Vysya Bank
Tamil Nadu-headquartered The Karur Vysya Bank’s (KVB) goal is to prioritise retail and MSME loans with an emphasis on yields and granular loan book diversification. It also aims to maintain robust collection and recovery mechanisms to uphold asset quality.