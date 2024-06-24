Licious sinks its teeth into offline market: How the unicorn meat delivery start-up is looking at offline success for its next growth phase
Meat delivery start-up Licious has established a foothold in the direct-to-consumer space. The unicorn has now set its sights on the highly competitive offline market as it pursues the next round of growth
(From Left) Abhay Hanjura, co-founder, Licious; Vivek Gupta, co-founder, Licious (Photo: Selvaprakash Lakshmanan)
Nihari Nook, Shawarma Square and Salami—these are the names of conference rooms at the Bengaluru headquarters of gourmet meat delivery brand Licious. Housed in Domlur, in the eastern part of the Garden City, everything in the office is about meat: Be it the pinkish salmon colour palette or partitions that resemble chopping boards.