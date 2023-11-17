Looking to rejuvenate yourself? These exotic spas from across the world may just be what the doctor ordered

Chiva-Som

Hua Hin, Thailand

Chiva-Som, meaning ‘Haven of Life,’ is Thailand’s iconic beachside wellness resort, spread across seven acres of paradise. One of the pioneers of the wellness industry, the resort has six modalities, offering guests the opportunity to focus on fitness, spa, nutrition, physio, aesthetic beauty or holistic elements. Stays are inclusive of three wellness meals per day, a complimentary daily treatment of choice (as well as those of the chosen retreat stay), and multiple daily group classes in movement and mindfulness. Chiva-Som has a minimum length of stay policy of three nights. Its introductory retreat starts at THB 1,11,000 (approximately `2,53,699) plus taxes per person.

Villa Stéphanie Spa & Wellbeing

Baden-Baden, Germany

Villa Stéphanie at Brenners Park in Baden-Baden, the heart of European spa life, is where you go for unrivalled luxury and relaxation. Dip in the pool, soothe limbs in the sauna or clear the mind in the scented steam rooms. Everything a spa enthusiast desires can be found here—from a Finnish sauna to a steam bath, an open-air area, a cold plunge pool, and a serene relaxation room. Brenners Park focusses on four distinct areas: beauty, detox & nutrition, emotional balance, and medical care. Rates for a stay at Villa Stéphanie start from €750 per night plus taxes (only stay, does not include spa experiences).

Zulal Wellness Resort

Khasooma, Qatar

Zulal Wellness Resort, the largest wellness destination in Qatar, is the world’s first fusion of traditional Arabic and Islamic medicine with contemporary wellness. It is also the world’s first wellness-focussed family resort. Located in Khasooma, a coastal town in northern Qatar, ‘Zulal’, which in Arabic means ‘pure natural water,’ offers two venues for health and well-being. While adults can access a wide range of therapeutic and lifestyle enhancement treatments at Zulal Serenity, Zulal Discovery enables families to enjoy positive wellness experiences together. With over 400 wellness treatments, there is enough to inspire positive and enduring lifestyle changes. Zulal Wellness Resort has a minimum stay policy of three nights. Rates start from QAR 3,600 (room-only experience without retreat).

Talise Spa

Burj Al Arab, Dubai

Five hundred feet above the glittering lights of Dubai, the Talise Spa on the 18th floor of the Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf, while being the ultimate luxury destination to relax and rejuvenate. Indulge in an array of pampering treatments for both the body and mind. Decadent facials, massages, body treatments and wellness therapies are on offer, incorporating everything from caviar to chakra balancing. Take for instance, ‘Caviar Indulgence’, a 60-minute skincare ritual that uses creams and serums infused with caviar to help restore skin density. Priced at AED 1,250.

Six Senses

Bhutan

In Bhutan, the Six Senses is distributed between five lodges in Thimphu, Punakha, Gangtey, Bumthang and Paro. Each has a unique character, and all embrace the philosophy of mindful eating, sleep and self-discovery. Visit one, or any combination, and immerse yourself in Bhutan’s spirituality, heritage and hospitality. A combination of massage and relaxation therapies, yoga and meditation programmes as well as fitness facilities that include heated pools, gyms, hot stone baths and a sauna are available. Take for instance, the traditional Dotsho (hot stone bath), considered a ‘must experience’ when visiting Bhutan. Mineral-rich stones from river beds are heated for several hours and added gradually into the water in a traditional stone bath. Heating the water in increments allows the body to adjust to the changes in temperature, and helps with muscle pain and joint stiffness. Price $105 (around `8,745). Stay at Six Senses Bhutan starts at `1.75 lakh per night approx, including taxes.