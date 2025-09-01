Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
magazine
deep dive
Luxury Has a New Address—Small-town India

Luxury Has a New Address—Small-town India

Demand for luxury housing is not showing any sign of ending anytime soon. the segment has caught the imagination of the well-heeled even in small-town India.

E. Jayashree Kurup
E. Jayashree Kurup
Print Edition: 31 Aug, 2025
Luxury Has a New Address—Small-town India
Luxury Has a New Address—Small-town India

When DLF ventured into the Mumbai property market in July, India’s largest real estate developer kept its sights low. It hoped to sell two of the four 37-storey towers in the first phase of the Westpark project in Andheri West.