scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Deep Dive
Luxury in the skies: When the journey becomes the destination you cannot forget

Feedback

Luxury in the skies: When the journey becomes the destination you cannot forget

Flying in the lap of luxury isn't just about getting from one point to another. The journey can be as rewarding as your destination
Raaj Sanghvi
Print Edition: Nov 10, 2024
If you choose the right airline, flying can be a rewarding experience from the time you enter the airport
If you choose the right airline, flying can be a rewarding experience from the time you enter the airport

Did you ever imagine you could sleep in a double bed at 36,000 ft? Neither did I—until I experienced Singapore Airlines’ Suites earlier this year. Picture this: a private room in the sky, not just a seat, but a full-fledged bedroom with a luxurious mattress, plush pillows, and a high-thread-count comforter, all designed by Givenchy. But this isn’t even the top option out there. Etihad Airways’ ‘The Residence’ goes further, offering a Savoy-trained butler and a private bathroom with a hot-water shower. Sure, private jets are the ultimate luxury, but for most of us, these commercial options offer a taste of the high life.

×