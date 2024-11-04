Luxury in the skies: When the journey becomes the destination you cannot forget

Did you ever imagine you could sleep in a double bed at 36,000 ft? Neither did I—until I experienced Singapore Airlines’ Suites earlier this year. Picture this: a private room in the sky, not just a seat, but a full-fledged bedroom with a luxurious mattress, plush pillows, and a high-thread-count comforter, all designed by Givenchy. But this isn’t even the top option out there. Etihad Airways’ ‘The Residence’ goes further, offering a Savoy-trained butler and a private bathroom with a hot-water shower. Sure, private jets are the ultimate luxury, but for most of us, these commercial options offer a taste of the high life.