MobiKwik has reshaped the UPI payments market with game-changing innovations like Pocket UPI

Business Today
MobiKwik has emerged as the Best Fintech in Payments as it transforms payments with innovations like Pocket UPI
Teena Jain Kaushal
Teena Jain Kaushal
Print Edition: Jan 05, 2025
Upasana Taku, Co-founder and CFO, MobiKwik
Upasana Taku, Co-founder and CFO, MobiKwik

Mobikwik, a 15-year-old Gurgram-based fintech company, is transforming digital payments with innovations like Pocket UPI, a product that enables users to make UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions through their MobiKwik wallet rather than directly linking a bank account. “Since its launch in early 2024, MobiKwik has experienced a fivefold growth in wallet market share, highlighting the company’s ability to drive product adoption through innovation,” says its Co-founder and CFO, Upasana Taku. It currently holds a 24% market share, making it the largest wallet provider in India.

