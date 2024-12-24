MobiKwik has reshaped the UPI payments market with game-changing innovations like Pocket UPI

Mobikwik, a 15-year-old Gurgram-based fintech company, is transforming digital payments with innovations like Pocket UPI, a product that enables users to make UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions through their MobiKwik wallet rather than directly linking a bank account. “Since its launch in early 2024, MobiKwik has experienced a fivefold growth in wallet market share, highlighting the company’s ability to drive product adoption through innovation,” says its Co-founder and CFO, Upasana Taku. It currently holds a 24% market share, making it the largest wallet provider in India.