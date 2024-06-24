Modi 3.0: Can the new govt continue with its 10-year effort to boost India's infrastructure?
The NDA is expected to go full throttle on infrastructure development in its third term. Continuity in the key ministries shows that it wants to build on its efforts of the last 10 years
The portfolios allocated to the ministers of the NDA government, which returned for a third term after the General Elections, was proof, if proof was needed, that there wouldn’t be much change.