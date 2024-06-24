scorecardresearch
Modi 3.0: NDA's return promises policy continuity, but a stronger Opposition can shape Modi's economic agenda

There may be policy continuity with the NDA returning to power. But its economic agenda would also be shaped by its allies' priorities as well as pressing issues like unemployment. For now, pointers are awaited in the Union Budget
Surabhi
Surabhi
Print Edition: Jul 07, 2024
Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre), will have to build consensus
There is strength in numbers. Whether it’s a corporate boardroom or a nation’s Parliament, those who have the numbers can push through their decisions. With an absolute majority for the BJP, the first two terms of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government were marked by major reforms, bold decisions and a steady hand navigating geopolitical crises. The same dispensation is back in power but as a coalition. And running a coalition government is usually an onerous task, so many have been wondering if the BJP-led dispensation will be able to push through reforms and take policy decisions as smoothly as earlier.

