Modi 3.0: NDA's return promises policy continuity, but a stronger Opposition can shape Modi's economic agenda

There is strength in numbers. Whether it’s a corporate boardroom or a nation’s Parliament, those who have the numbers can push through their decisions. With an absolute majority for the BJP, the first two terms of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government were marked by major reforms, bold decisions and a steady hand navigating geopolitical crises. The same dispensation is back in power but as a coalition. And running a coalition government is usually an onerous task, so many have been wondering if the BJP-led dispensation will be able to push through reforms and take policy decisions as smoothly as earlier.