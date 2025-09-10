Most profitable groups: PSUs led BT500 as corporate earnings hit ₹17 lakh crore in FY25

Business Today
Among these, the 71 central public sector undertakings (PSUs) emerged as the most profitable group of companies, with a combined profit of over Rs 5.4 lakh crore, highlighting their importance in the growth of the economy.

Prince Tyagi
Print Edition: 14 Sep, 2025
India’s most profitable corporate groups continue to be an important pillar of the nation’s economy. According to the annual BT500 rankings, which have shifted focus in FY25 to the most profitable from the most valued, the cumulative profits of companies rose to Rs 17 lakh crore. This impressive bottom line is significant, representing one-third of India’s central Budget for FY26 and nearly 5% of the country’s gross domestic product. Among these, the 71 central public sector undertakings (PSUs) emerged as the most profitable group of companies, with a combined profit of over Rs 5.4 lakh crore, highlighting their importance in the growth of the economy.