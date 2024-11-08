MPW Debutantes: Accenture’s Arundhati Chakraborty leads the charge in mastering complex client transformations

Arundhati Chakraborty has spent more than 11 years with global technology services company Accenture. She has contributed significantly to growing its $10-billion operations business by tapping into vast opportunities created by artificial intelligence (AI), Generative AI, and automation. In recognition of her efforts, she was promoted to Group Chief Executive of Accenture's Operations business in August 2024, building on her role as Senior Managing Director, and Global Delivery and Transformation Lead of Accenture Operations..

Responsible for overseeing a global team of over 220,000 professionals now, she excels in managing complex transformations for clients. Her ability to shape and implement talent strategies across diverse and geographically dispersed teams has helped create immense value for clients around the world. For these reasons, debuts on the BT MPW list.

With an MBA in Marketing from the University of Calcutta and an advanced leadership degree from Harvard Business School, Chakraborty’s academic foundation complements her impressive professional journey.

Reflecting on her career, Chakraborty says: “If I could go back [in time] and give myself some advice, it would be to... take things a bit slow to ultimately move faster, and to focus on building strong relationships before advocating for change,” says Chakraborty. This emphasis on relationships and thoughtful progress reflects her strategic approach to leadership.

Chakraborty says she draws inspiration from people around her. “Their stories of resilience, creativity, and commitment to each other’s success are priceless, she says.” And while she thrives on professional challenges, personal challenges can sometimes be more difficult to navigate. “So, I’ve learnt the importance of prioritising critical personal and family issues,” she says.

Chakraborty believes that success has many dimensions—be it building trust with challenging new clients, mentoring her teams for success and watching them grow, or even witnessing her children embrace the values she holds dear.

