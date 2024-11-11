MPW Debutantes: How Pavitra and Nirupa Shankar are together fuelling Brigade Group's growth trajectory

Estate firm Brigade Group has been a prominent player in the country’s IT hub. Since the next generation of entrepreneurs—sisters Pavitra and Nirupa Shankar—took charge in 2022, business has grown by leaps and bounds. Take FY24, for instance. Under their leadership, Brigade Enterprises—the group’s flagship entity—saw its operating revenue jump by more than 42% year-on-year to `4,987 crore, from `3,445 crore in the previous year. Its net profit, too, zoomed 80% over the previous year to `401 crore. In FY25, its joyride continues. In the April-June quarter, its top line surged by another 65% as demand for its homes and office spaces continued to spike.

Thus, it is no surprise that when the Brigade management launched a qualified institutional placement in September, it was over-subscribed by 10 times and raked in `1,500 crore, with its shares being offered at a discounted rate. “Importantly, we also got quality investors. Our residential sales in now five times that of 2018 levels and we are gradually moving towards the premium-luxury space. In fact, we recently launched our most premium offering—Brigade Icon in Chennai with homes priced above `25 crore,” says Pavitra Shankar, MD of Brigade Enterprises, who oversees the group’s residential development business. Her younger sister Nirupa—who steers the commercial and hotels businesses—is tasked with leasing out 100% of its office portfolio, despite being located in special economic zones. Additionally, its hotels portfolio has registered “healthy growth,” asserts Nirupa.

“India’s macroeconomic elements seem to be positive and it is a growth phase for the real estate space. So, it is important that we get enhanced share in the markets that we operate,” says Nirupa. The sisters have a remarkable eye for catching trends. Pavitra is betting on the premium residential space, especially in the two top markets—Hyderabad and Chennai.

The sisters’ strong business acumen and vision are reasons why they have earned a spot in BT’s The Most Powerful Women in Business list.

@arndutt

