MPW Repeat Winners: Anupriya Acharya and the quest to build the next big thing in e-commerce

Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

About two years before the pandemic, Anupriya Acharya and her team at Publicis Groupe, South Asia saw an opportunity to build capabilities in e-commerce.
Krishna Gopalan
Print Edition: Nov 24, 2024
Anupriya Acharya 54, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia
About two years before the pandemic, Anupriya Acharya and her team at Publicis Groupe, South Asia saw an opportunity to build capabilities in e-commerce. “The approach has always been to invest ahead of time,” she says. That came good during the pandemic, as people ordered pretty much everything online. In a world where technology is indispensable, the smart thing is to get the best out of it. “Agility is very important and we spend a lot of time on areas like AI and GenAI,” says Acharya, who is CEO of Publicis Groupe, South Asia. Going ahead, Acharya and her organisation will continue to focus on technology and look for ways to address customer needs. That’s a good place to be in.

