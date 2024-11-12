MPW Repeat Winners: Behind Daisy Chittilapilly's push to grow Cisco in India

scorecardresearch
Daisy Chittilapilly loves taking challenges head-on, and as President of Cisco India & SAARC over the past three years, she has been through a roller-coaster ride.
Richa Sharma
Print Edition: Nov 24, 2024
Daisy Chittilapilly 51, President, Cisco India & Saarc
Daisy Chittilapilly loves taking challenges head-on, and as President of Cisco India & SAARC over the past three years, she has been through a roller-coaster ride. Under her, India has emerged as one of the best-performing markets globally for the company, with Cisco setting up its first manufacturing unit in Chennai in September, eyeing Rs 11,000 crore annually in exports and domestic production. “We have all learnt to survive and thrive in such an environment, and I am also a leader who has done this,” says Chittilapilly. Now that the testing times are past, Cisco is busy launching a suite of products in India.

