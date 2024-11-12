MPW Repeat Winners: How Ameera Shah took Metropolis Healthcare to greater heights

Ameera Shah, Promoter and Executive Chairperson of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, exemplifies dedication. “I see myself as a guardian, responsible for providing wisdom and ensuring we stay aligned with our founding principles,” Shah shares. After overseeing the transition of Metropolis from a family-run business to a professionally managed, public company, she has helped increase the revenue share of digital to 20%, from zero before Covid-19. Besides, overall revenue reached Rs 1,190 crore in FY24. For these reasons, she stays on the BT MPW list for the fourth consecutive year.