MPW Repeat Winners: How Ameera Shah took Metropolis Healthcare to greater heights
Ameera Shah 45, Executive Chairperson, Metropolis Healthcare
Ameera Shah, Promoter and Executive Chairperson of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, exemplifies dedication. “I see myself as a guardian, responsible for providing wisdom and ensuring we stay aligned with our founding principles,” Shah shares. After overseeing the transition of Metropolis from a family-run business to a professionally managed, public company, she has helped increase the revenue share of digital to 20%, from zero before Covid-19. Besides, overall revenue reached Rs 1,190 crore in FY24. For these reasons, she stays on the BT MPW list for the fourth consecutive year.