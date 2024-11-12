MPW Repeat Winners: How Ananya Birla created a microfinance giant

Ananya Birla calls the growth of Svatantra “surreal”. From an average cheque size of Rs 10,000 to an AUM of Rs 14,437 crore at the end of March 2024, her venture has seen phenomenal growth. Add to that loan disbursement at a shade under Rs 43,000 crore.

The story of how she started the microfinance venture at 17 is by now well-documented. “As a unit, we have endured and conquered challenging events like demonetisation and the pandemic,” says Birla. The success of Svatantra can be attributed to many factors, though she believes “consistently prioritising clients and placing them at the core of the operations” was critical. Innovation flows from that principle. “That is driven by a profound comprehension of client needs coupled with a forward-looking strategy to adapt their behaviour to digitisation.”

It has also seen inorganic growth with the buyout of Chaitanya Fin Credit, propelling Svatantra to become the second largest NBFC-MFI in India. The Rs 1,930 crore investment from Advent International and Multiples Private Equity followed, marking the largest private equity infusion in India’s microfinance sector. “This funding strengthens our mission of delivering accessible and responsible financial services to create a conducive environment for entrepreneurs who fuel India’s growth story,” says Birla, who also sits on the boards of Aditya Birla Management Corporation, Grasim and ABFRL.

The Chaitanya deal helped her understand that it is not just about combining assets. “It comes down to uniting visions and shaping the future of the industry.” By the looks of it, this growth story looks robust.