MPW Repeat Winners: How Jayanti Khan Chauhan propelled Bisleri to even greater heights

For Jayanti Khan Chauhan, owning a legacy brand like Bisleri offers a huge opportunity; however, it is crucial to proceed with caution. After all, the brand’s name is synonymous with the category, which is an advantage. She says the brand has consistently engaged with every generation since its inception. “To sustain our legacy, we have developed a two-pronged strategy focussed on leveraging insights and initiating actions that resonate with the youth.” Bisleri operates in the hydration space, and Chauhan is clear that the goal “is to own the narrative in the country”.

Cutting her teeth in the business proved beneficial, and she reminisces about her early days on the factory floor, where she grasped the intricacies of manufacturing. Although she finds the overall business exciting, her affection for Vedica is evident. “Its transformation into a premium Himalayan spring water brand was significant,” she recalls.

In FY24, Bisleri’s consumer sales increased to Rs 7,300 crore from Rs 5,300 in FY23. Recently, the company has seen a lot of activity, with Bisleri becoming the hydration partner for five IPL teams. “In line with our commitment to growth, we have strategically ventured into untapped markets, including the UAE last year,” she says. Clearly, she is going to be super busy in the years ahead.