MPW Repeat Winners: How Katrina kaif created a beauty empire with her brand Kay Beauty

Katrina Kaif ventured into entrepreneurship in 2019 with the launch of her cosmetics brand, Kay Beauty, in collaboration with beauty retailer Nykaa. In just five years, Kay Beauty has established itself as one of the top-selling cosmetic brands in India, achieving a gross merchandise value (GMV) run rate of Rs 170 crore in FY24. The brand has also expanded offline, and is now available in over 300 retail stores across more than 1,600 cities.

Kaif emphasises that Kay Beauty’s core mission is “to cater to all skin types”.

Earlier this year, Kay Beauty entered the UAE market through a partnership with Nysaa, Nykaa’s UAE-based subsidiary. “It was always my vision to take Kay Beauty global and share our offering with customers across different geographies, so they can experience the product first-hand. The brand’s foray into the GCC allows us to tap into a market that is very passionate about beauty and Indian cinema,” Kaif had said then. What distinguishes her from other celebrities is her hands-on approach. She manages essential phases of the brand’s growth.

In addition to her business endeavours, Kaif remains one of Bollywood’s highest-paid female actors, commanding a reported Rs 10–11 crore per film.