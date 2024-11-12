scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Deep Dive
MPW Repeat Winners: How Masaba Gupta is reshaping Indian fashion and beauty markets

Feedback

MPW Repeat Winners: How Masaba Gupta is reshaping Indian fashion and beauty markets

She plans to have a larger offline retail footprint for her clothing line, and revamp her ready-to-wear line.  
Riddhima Bhatnagar
Riddhima Bhatnagar
Print Edition: Nov 24, 2024
Masaba Gupta, Founder & Creative Head—House of Masaba and LoveChild
Masaba Gupta, Founder & Creative Head—House of Masaba and LoveChild

Masaba Gupta makes it to BT’s MPW list for the third year running. She has been working on revamping the brand image of her fashion label House of Masaba (where Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail holds 51% stake) and cosmetics label LoveChild. She plans to move her apparel business towards luxury and beauty brand towards a mix of luxury and affordable luxury. “We’re venturing into a category that is very exciting for India... luxury,” she says. Gupta says consumers in India want to try home-grown brands. She plans to have a larger offline retail footprint for her clothing line, and revamp her ready-to-wear line.  

×