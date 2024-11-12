MPW Repeat Winners: How Masaba Gupta is reshaping Indian fashion and beauty markets

Masaba Gupta makes it to BT’s MPW list for the third year running. She has been working on revamping the brand image of her fashion label House of Masaba (where Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail holds 51% stake) and cosmetics label LoveChild. She plans to move her apparel business towards luxury and beauty brand towards a mix of luxury and affordable luxury. “We’re venturing into a category that is very exciting for India... luxury,” she says. Gupta says consumers in India want to try home-grown brands. She plans to have a larger offline retail footprint for her clothing line, and revamp her ready-to-wear line.