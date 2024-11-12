MPW Repeat Winners: How Nadia Chauhan is expanding Parle Agro's market reach

She may be in the business of keeping customers cool during the summer months, but her job is a year-round affair. And amid the high-octane campaigns and cut-throat pricing, the seasoned Nadia Chauhan has learnt how to navigate the clutter and find her way to success. An avid horse lover, she finds her sense of freedom and connects with nature through horse-riding, travel or exercise. “I find that exercise is one of the most effective ways to manage stress. Whether it’s a quick workout, yoga, or a walk outdoors, moving my body helps clear my mind,” she says.

At a time when competition in the beverages market is heating up, Chauhan is focussing on the basics: expanding market reach, strengthening Parle’s dairy portfolio, evolving its supply chain and making its operations more efficient. To counter competition, she is “doubling down” on the company’s consumer-centric approach. “This means continuously listening to consumer feedback and evolving our products to meet their preferences,” she says. Under her stewardship, Parle is heavily focussing on data analytics to better understand market trends and consumer behaviour.

Chauhan and her team are busy growing the dairy portfolio after identifying the consumer’s love for healthier beverages after the pandemic. They have introduced a range of new products, including lassi. The expansion into dairy not only complements its existing offerings but also aligns with Parle Agro’s broader vision of introducing innovative beverages that cater to the evolving preferences of consumers throughout India.

