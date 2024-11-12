scorecardresearch
Business Today
News
MPW Repeat Winners: How Namita Thapar steered Emcure Pharma through a massively successful IPO

Thapar, a judge on Shark Tank India, is clear that Emcure is poised for growth.
Krishna Gopalan
Print Edition: Nov 24, 2024
Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals
It has been quite a year for Namita Thapar. “All the hard work we put in for Emcure’s IPO (in July) was super successful. Being a part of the senior team and leading the roadshows was exciting, exhausting and a great learning experience,” she says.

Life after going public will not be the same, but a confident Thapar thinks it is great for the Emcure brand and “building trust and pride for all our stakeholders”.

Thapar, a judge on Shark Tank India, is clear that Emcure is poised for growth. “It will be driven primarily by our science-led portfolio, a competent management team, a great mix of professionals and family members,” she says, adding that she is excited about Emcure’s foray into consumer health, with a focus on women’s health.  

