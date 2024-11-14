MPW Repeat Winners: How Radhika Gupta is driving Edelweiss Mutual Fund's dynamic growth, steering expansion with agility

“The biggest risk is becoming complacent,” says Radhika Gupta of Edelweiss AMC. Since she joined the company in 2017, Edelweiss Mutual Fund’s assets under management (AUM) have seen remarkable growth—from Rs 6,500 crore in March 2017 to over Rs 1.40 lakh crore by July 2024.

“I want to maintain our agility, spirit, and the pace that has brought us this far,” Gupta says on the company’s future.

Edelweiss Asset Management Company has emerged as one of the fastest-growing AMCs in FY23-24, with a growth rate of over 23% in AUM, securing the 13th spot in industry rankings. The company has transitioned from an unprofitable entity to a financially healthy one, reporting a positive profit after tax in the last few years.

Gupta’s time at Edelweiss has also been marked by innovative product launches.

Looking ahead, Gupta sees tremendous growth opportunities in smaller markets. “We serve more than 18,000 pin codes and have a presence in 44 locations. What’s surprised us is the rapid growth we’re seeing in smaller locations,” says the Wharton School graduate and Shark Tank Season 3 judge.

With an eye on expansion and a commitment to staying nimble, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, under her leadership, continues to build on its impressive trajectory.