MPW Repeat Winners: How Suparna Mitra has steered Titan's ship to greater heights

Leading a discretionary goods business in these times is not easy. Yet, Suparna Mitra has steered Titan’s watches & wearables division to surpass Rs 5,000 crore in sales (and Rs 6,000 crore in consumer revenue) in FY24. To stay ahead of the curve, she used her learnings from the pandemic. One of her strategic moves was to divide the business under three verticals—mainline analogue, premium analogue and wearables. “In the past 12 months our change in strategy yielded very good results. In FY24, we grew by 19% year-on-year in net revenue. And after a solid first quarter, in the second quarter of FY25, we grew by about 20% with sales of analogue watches expanding by 25%,” Mitra says. Her next target? Hitting Rs 10,000 crore in consumer revenue by 2027.