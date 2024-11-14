MPW Repeat Winners: How Vinati Saraf Mutreja broke the proverbial glass ceiling in the male-dominated chemicals sector

In the chemicals industry, where men have traditionally held sway, Vinati Saraf Mutreja has broken the mould. As CEO and Managing Director of Vinati Organics, she shows that leadership isn’t bound by gender.

Mutreja has spent nearly two decades at Vinati Organics, guiding its development with a strategy centred on innovation. “In the past 20 years, we have focussed on ‘Innovate and Expand.’ This approach has helped us diversify our product range, scale up existing offerings, and achieve stable financial and operational results while positively impacting the environment and the communities where we operate,” Mutreja explains.

Her strategy has secured Vinati Organics a significant place in the global market, with exports making up a large portion of its business. “Our model depends heavily on exports, which shows that our products and processes meet industry standards rather than simply following them,” she says.

For FY24, Vinati Organics reported a total income of Rs 1,939 crore, Ebitda of Rs 509 crore, and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 323 crore. “Revenue has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17% over the last four years,” she says.

Under Mutreja’s visionary leadership, Vinati Organics looks poised for continued growth in the years to come.