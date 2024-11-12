MPW Repeat Winners: Meet Monika Shergill, the unstoppable force behind Netflix India

Last year was a blockbuster one for Netflix India; the OTT platform also won numerous accolades (including an Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers). Things have looked good this year as well. India has emerged as the second-largest market in terms of new paid subscribers added in April-June period. Netflix added 2.83 million subscribers from the APAC region, including India, in this period. Spearheading the India story is Monika Shergill.

She believes that effectively leading an OTT platform requires consistently keeping the audience at the centre of every decision. “Over the years, a key to our success has been bringing the best creative voices on the service and building a strong local team that partnered with them on delivering resonant stories while continuously pushing creative boundaries,” says Shergill, a former journalist and documentary filmmaker. “I’ve always been passionate about stories and finding opportunities to tell them for a new, more immersive medium.”

Going ahead, driving creative excellence through innovation will remain Netflix’s primary focus. “This commitment is evident in our upcoming lineup, which includes Rakt Brahmand, our first action-fantasy series; Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, a gripping crime drama from the house of Neeraj Pandey; Vijay 69, a slice-of-life film; and The Royals, a modern-day rom-com centred around Indian royalty,” she says.

Shergill says the future of steaming platforms is defined by accessibility and powerful storytelling, reflecting diverse cultures and experiences. “Regional films, in particular, have seen tremendous success across India this year, underscoring the strength of local storytelling,” says Shergill.