MPW Repeat Winners: MobiKwik's Upasana Taku's journey has been a mixture of grit, determination and resilience

Upasana Taku, Co-founder and CFO of payments service provider MobiKwik, stands as a prominent figure in India’s fintech landscape, steering one of the nation’s leading digital payments platforms with resilience, passion, and a sharp strategic vision. Her path, from modest beginnings to the forefront of digital finance, underscores the power of perseverance—a theme she often highlights in recounting her experiences.

A pivotal moment in Taku’s life came while pursuing a Master’s degree in the US. Despite being accepted into prestigious institutions such as Stanford University, financial constraints nearly halted her dreams. Through sheer perseverance, she secured a last-minute scholarship, enabling her to complete her studies. This experience deepened her belief that it is only resilience in the face of adversity that can provide a way out when all else seems to fail.

It is these qualities that have enabled the company, under Taku’s leadership, to reach major milestones, including achieving profitability and securing a nod from markets regulator Sebi for an IPO. The company’s Pocket UPI product has made it the largest wallet player in India by gross transaction value, a strong testament to its role in the competitive fintech sector.

Reflecting on the significance of Sebi’s nod, Taku says: “While I prefer not to dive too deeply into IPO conversations, this approval reinforces our growth trajectory and positions us for the next phase of expansion.”

For Taku, success is about patience, steady growth, and viewing challenges as opportunities for learning. Her journey continues to inspire, embodying a commitment to both professional and personal growth.