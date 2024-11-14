scorecardresearch
MPW Repeat Winners: Roshni Nadar Malhotra leads HCLTech to record growth, defying geopolitical tensions and economic challenges

Roshni Nadar Malhotra has not only steered HCLTech through turbulent times in the past year but has also managed to emerge stronger.
Arnab Dutta
Print Edition: Nov 24, 2024
Roshni Nadar Malhotra 43, Chairperson, HCLTech
Roshni Nadar Malhotra has not only steered HCLTech through turbulent times in the past year but has also managed to emerge stronger. Amid steadily spreading geopolitical tensions and a volatile business environment, the entrepreneur has managed to grow HCLTech’s revenues, which crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark in FY24, rising 8.3% year-on-year. Despite operating in a steep inflationary cycle and amid a falling rupee, the tech giant’s net profit stood at Rs 15,710 crore, a growth of 5.7% YoY. “Our deal pipeline was at an all-time high of $9.7 billion and we won the largest-ever services deal in our history from Verizon Business. It underscores the strength and resilience of our differentiated portfolio even in a challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape,” she says, adding HCLTech plans to upskill 50,000 people on AI and Gen AI skills in FY25.

